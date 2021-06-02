PCB warns cricketers of consequences for participating in unsanctioned event

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has termed disapproved cricket event being played in Rawalpindi`s Faisal Town, while reminding players and officials who featured in the 2020-21 domestic season to stay clear of the said tournament otherwise they will risk participation in future PCB events. A PCB spokesman, who gave no details of the tournament and the participants, said: “It has come to the notice of the Pakistan Cricket Board that an unsanctioned event has commenced in Faisal Town, Rawalpindi, matches of which are being live-streamed on a banned betting site. The PCB confirms it has not issued any NOCs to its domestic contracted players. As this falls under disapproved cricket, the PCB also reminds all cricketers who featured in the 2020-21 domestic cricket season, emerging cricketers and match officials to stay clear of this tournament otherwise they will risk participation in future PCB events.” The spokesman added the PCB’s anti-corruption unit would continue to monitor the event and if found any corruption practices, then it would deal with it according to the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.It may be mentioned that a tournament titled Punjab Super League is going on in Rawalpindi in which former Test cricketers Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Khalil and Riaz Afridi are the prominent participants.













