Opposition in a fix on every issue: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmad Chaudhry on Thursday said the opposition was in a fix on every issue being confronted by the country.



In a tweet, he said that on one hand, the bewildered opposition was boasting about not allowing the upcoming approved budget and on the other hand, it was holding seminars on it.

اپوزیشن ہر معاملے میں کنفیوژن کا شکار ہے۔ ایک طرف کہتے ہیں، بجٹ منظور نہیں ہونے دیں گے، دوسری طرف بجٹ پر سیمینار منعقد ہو رہے ہیں۔اگر اپوزیشن پارلیمان میں آئے اور انتخابی اصلاحات سمیت اپنی آئینی ذمہ داریاں پوری کرے تو یہ خوش آئند ہو گا، قابل عمل تجاویز پر ضرور غور کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 3, 2021





He said the government would definitely consider the practical suggestions of the opposition. “If the opposition comes to the parliament and fulfills its constitutional obligations, including electoral reforms, it will be very pleasing,” he said.