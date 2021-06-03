Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus death tally surpassed the 21,000 marks after 92 fatalities were reported, according to the official data released by the National and Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday,.

Ninety-two more deaths and 2028 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported across the country during the last 24 hours. According to the latest statistics, 51,523 tests were carried out in a single day while positive ratio remained 3.93 percent.

Meanwhile, the process of vaccination against Covid-19 is continuing smoothly and more than 7.953 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 3.93% making it the 10th consecutive day when the country reported less than 5% positivity rate. Out of the total confirmed cases, Sindh has reported 320,488, Punjab 340,989, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,450, Islamabad 81,446, Balochistan 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,608.

Pakistan is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc.

Pakistan has started coronavirus vaccination for those who are over 18 years old from today. A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.