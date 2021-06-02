Dogecoin gains 31.5pc as Coinbase Pro starts crypto’s trading today

Crypto market continued upward slide on Wednesday with dogecoin seeing over 31 percent price gain as it will be open for trading on Thursday (June 3) on the popular trading platform Coinbase Pro.

The combined value of all cryptocurrencies rose 3.2 percent to $1.723 trillion as of 1148 GMT. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 1.61 percent to reach $37,247. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $697 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) gained 2.36 percent to reach $2,695. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $312 billion.

However, XRP shed 2.02 percent to reach $1.01. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $101 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.76 with a 1.63 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $56.4 billion with this increase. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) bounced back with 31.52 percent to reach $0.429. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $55.6 billion.

The dogecoin will be open for trading from June 3 on Coinbase Pro. In mid-May, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed the meme-inspired crypto asset would be listed in six to eight weeks. It only took 18 days to get dogecoin added to Coinbase Pro but the coin is not yet added to the consumer application Coinbase.com.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced on Tuesday last that Coinbase Card users can now use their Coinbase Card with Apple Pay and Google Pay to make it even easier to spend crypto. Coinbase further said that “starting this week, we’ll invite select customers off the waitlist to begin earning up to 4 percent back in crypto rewards,” elaborating: “Millions of people around the world use Apple Pay or Google Pay for everyday purchases, from grocery deliveries to pet supplies to home office goods. Now, you can earn up to 4% back in crypto rewards on this shopping when you use your Coinbase Card with Apple Pay or Google Pay.”

Coinbase explained that it “will automatically convert all cryptocurrency to US dollars and transfer the funds to your Coinbase Card (less conversion fees) for use in purchases and ATM withdrawals.” Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card and there are no application fees. Customers can start using the card immediately after being approved.