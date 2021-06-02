KP govt launches online app for exam preparation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched an online application for the preparation of exams as NCOC gave its nod to hold matric and intermediate exams nationwide. The announcement was made by KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai in a press conference today. He said that a company named Noon will be responsible for helping students in preparing for their exams. “Initially, the company will provide exam preparation stuff from a limited course outline,” Shahram Tarakai said. The education minister said that the entire course will be available on the online platform. Further sharing the government’s plans to improve education facilities in the country, the minister said that they have a target to provide furniture to every school in the province.













