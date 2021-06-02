Two years performance of LDA, detailed media briefing by Vice-Chairman LDA S.M. Imran

In the last two years, several revolutionary reforms have been implemented in the institution, important development projects have been completed in Lahore.

The process of approval of private schemes has been simplified, allotment letters have been issued to 10,000 allottees in LDA City.

The problems of all Avenue-One victims will be resolved within a week. Fifty percent discount is being given to charities LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran has said that revolutionary reforms have been introduced in the last two years. A punishment system has been implemented which has improved the institution. The survey will be completed next week to decide on Frozen Road. Develop a comprehensive strategy to curb illegal construction and housing schemes. What is not approved in the society in three years, is now being approved in forty days. The PPP of schemes was closed to prevent the people from returning. He was speaking at a keynote press conference at LDA Sports Complex Johar Town on the two-year performance of LDA yesterday. Special Assistant for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, and Chairman Development Scrutiny Committee Amir Riaz Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Vice-Chairman SM Imran said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the direction of Minister Ali Usman Bazdar, work is underway on rapid development projects in Lahore. There are 586 illegal schemes in Lahore. NAB and other agencies are taking action against the owners. A committee has been formed to facilitate the citizens who have bought plots. FIRs have been registered against various illegal housing schemes. In a year, 24 housing schemes have been approved. The process of approving private schemes has been simplified. Special cooperation has been provided with charities and NGOs and they are being given a 50% discount in dues.

He said that the process of approval of maps has been simplified. The maps of the houses are being approved in 30 days. Land use rules have been prepared in collaboration with the Association of Builders (Abad). Now the Punjab government has also directed the development authorities of other districts to implement the LDA rules. QR code has been implemented on One Window Cell which is making it very easy for the citizens. The process of transfer of plots has been facilitated with the help of FRC in collaboration with NADRA. Rooftop gardening on homes has been declared necessary to improve the environment.

Rooftop gardening and planting of trees have been declared necessary for the approval of the layers. Work on Arena Plaza was stopped due to NAB notice. It will be started soon. One Window Cell receives 250 applications daily and all applications are processed. The Corona epidemic has shaken the whole world.

Komat’s best strategy was to overcome this. Development projects continued despite the Corona outbreak. All other Avenue One plots will be allotted within two weeks. Problems of Mustafa Town and Jubilee Town including Avenue One victims are also being solved. Geo-tagging is being done to identify LDA plots.

He said that Darul Hindsa has worked on Master Plan 2050. Which everyone has praised. Allotment letters have been issued to 10,000 allottees in LDA City. Work on the LDA City New Pakistan Apartments will begin this month. LDA City has created a system for New Pakistan Apartments that will work no matter what the government is. Successful candidates of LDA City New Pakistan Apartments are being given a subsidy of Rs. 300,000 by NEFDA. Work on projects like Bab Lahore, Insaf Portal, Online Portal has been completed. Several major projects including Firdous Market Underpass were completed. An e-tendering system has been introduced to make the implementation of development projects transparent. Building and Zoning Regulations and Xero Account Regulations were made.

Parking rights regulations, joint venture rules were created. 8387 residential, 102 commercial maps have been passed. Construction activities worth Rs. 460 billion were started by facilitating construction. With the approval of these constructions, 75,000 jobs were created. An underground water tank was built on Lawrence Road for the first time in Pakistan. He said that a wastewater treatment plant would be set up at Babu Sabu to treat the dirty water.

Completed Orange Line Metro Train project under construction in the city. Punjab Chief Minister approved to begin five mega projects. Work has begun on three projects in the city. A facilitation desk has been set up for overseas Pakistanis. Introducing hotline for anti-encroachment. GIS mapping launched, it also brought to light the hidden properties of LDA.