6pc GDP growth likely in 2023: Hammad

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is expected to reach 6 percent by 2023. Talking to the media persons on Wednesday, the energy minister said that the opposition is panicking due to the country’s rapid growth rate. “I want to tell the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that next year, the country’s economic growth rate will be 5 percent. The federal minister advised the multi-party opposition to stop deceiving the masses as due to the policies during the tenures of the opposition parties, the economy of the country was destroyed. He further said that various effective measures are being taken by the PTI government to control the rising inflation in the country. On Friday last, the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) had approved the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) outlay of Rs900 billion besides endorsing the GDP growth rate target of 4.8 percent for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said while addressing a press conference. “The size of federal PSDP has been increased by 40 percent from Rs650 billion to Rs900 billion next year which would be the highest expenditures in one year in the history of Pakistan,” he added.













