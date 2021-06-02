JIT formed to probe anchoring of ship with hazardous material at Gadani

The federal government on Wednesday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the anchoring of a ship containing hazardous chemicals at Gadani ship-breaking yard.

According to details, the JIT comprising senior officials of seven different departments, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), will probe into the matter in order to fix the responsibility.

The JIT will conclude its investigations within 10 day and will submit its report to the federal government. The JIT has started its investigations and sought concerned documents from the officials of the ship.

Earlier on May 26, the work on dismantling the ship containing hazardous material was stopped and Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency (BEPA) sealed the plot where it was anchored.

According to details, the ship was denied permission by India and Bangladesh due to the dangerous content inside it, which poses a serious threat to the environment, but it was allowed to enter Pakistani waters despite a clear warning by Interpol.

On April 22, Interpol had asked the Pakistan Interpol and Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) to not allow the ship into Pakistan. It contains 1,500 tonnes of mercury mixed oil. In Mumbai, the name of the ship was changed from FS Ordient to Cherish. After changing the name, the ship reached Karachi from Mumbai on April 21.

The owners of the ship succeeded to bring it to Gadani after obtaining permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) without getting the required approval from the concerned departments.

On the other hand, after getting the warning letter from Interpol, the Ministry of Environment and three other federal ministries were busy exchanging letters with one another. The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), BEPA and Customs were responsible for stopping the ship from entering Pakistan.

Despite the dangers of the hazardous material, the owner deployed workers to empty the ship and they started removing mercury mixed oil sludge from the ship and filling in drums for sale.

Workers also complained of severe burning and rashes on their hands and face and breathing difficulties.