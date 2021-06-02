Indian actor Sara Ali discloses her three favourite things. This delighted the fans as they got a little glimpse of her life.

Sharing a video on her Instagram story, Sara told her fans what she likes.

Any guesses what it could be?

The Love Aaj Kal actor shared a video clip which highlighted the gleaming sun, the cup of coffee and the moon in the morning with the caption “My three favourite things” along with sun, moon and coffee emojis. Sara Ali discloses her three favourite things which are the sun, moon and coffee.

Sara Ali Khan also had shared quotes of Martin Luther King Jr. which won the hearts of her fans.

She shared a photo of herself on her Instagram with the quote of Martin Luther King Jr. in her caption. The said quote being, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness – only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate- only love can do that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Many fans were enchanted by her beauty and her caption. Many fans commented on her post calling her cute and sweet.

Even though Sara Ali Khan is very active on her social media, fans still get very happy about knowing every detail of her life and get excited when she shares her life on the internet.