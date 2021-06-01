Shahram for revamping KP Textbook Board on modern lines

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister on Tuesday underlined the importance of streamlining the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Textbook Board on modern lines through digitalization provide online availability of books for students across the province.

He was chairing a review meeting of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Textbook Board attended by Special Secretary Education Shahbaz, Chairman Textbook Board Rashid Khan, Director Information Technology Board Muhammad Asim Jamsheed other officials of all relevant organizations.

The minister directed the Chairman Textbook Board to take immediate steps in this regard, for which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) will provide technical assistance.

Shahram Khan directed that a separate IT section should be set up in the Textbook Board for which staff would be appointed on merit, adding that later IT section will be upgraded into the IT directorate.

He was also directed to accelerate work on various applications, software programs and update the website of the Textbook Board. The minister said that international standard IT software and hardware equipment would be installed on the Board. He said that the purpose of digitalization was to provide state-of-the-art education facilities and make students familiar with modern educational tools.