Interim bail of Zardari’s aide extended

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari’s aide Amjad Ikhlaq till June 7, in a case pertaining to a suspicious money transaction.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Baber Sattar, hearing the case, sought details of the suspect transaction from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the next hearing.

NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi adopted the stance that opposed the interim bail of accused Amjad Ikhlaq.

NAB alleged that the accused had benefited the former president through the fake account transaction, and there was sufficient evidence against him.

NAB said that heavy amounts were withdrawn with the signatures of Tariq Sultan from the A-One International fake account.

The prosecutor said that the accused had also received a cheque of Rs0.6 million and prayed the court to dismiss his interim bail petition for further investigation.

Sardar Muzafar said that the bank accounts in the name of Tariq Sultan and Qasim Ali were used for transactions of Rs 2.5 and RS150 million.

He said that the accused, Amjad Ikhlaq, was an employee of Zardari house, and he had no other source of income. The chairman NAB had issued arrest warrants against the accused as per law.

The court instructed the NAB investigation officer to produce details on the next hearing about three suspect transactions and adjourned the case.