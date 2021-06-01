Powerpuff Girls’ reboot to be reworked after a messy pilot

The Powerpuff Girls live -action reboot will take a longer time to be released after receiving a no from the CEO of CW Mark Pedowitz.

The fans of the famous animated show will have to wait to see their Powerpuff Girls in live action as there will be changes in the script.

Mark Pedowitz gave details as to why he rejected the pilot, “It might have felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might have.”

The CEO further added, “It has engaged a lot of interest and we want to get it right before we put it out.”