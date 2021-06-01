KSE-100 index reaches near 4-year high

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on Tuesday with a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 316 points and is currently trading at 48,212 which is the highest level in the past 4 years.

As the trading opened, the KSE-100 index surged by over 250 points taking the index to 48,100, which is the highest mark in over four years i.e March 30, 2017. Over 440 million shares worth Rs8.78 billion were traded so far.

Oil and gas exploration companies have captured the maximum gained, as they have contributed 61 points to the benchmark index. They were followed by commercial banks and cement with 57 and 47 points respectively.