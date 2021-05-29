Pakistan, Russia sign agreement to build Pakistan Stream gas pipeline

Pakistan and Russia have signed an inter-government agreement to develop Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline for gas transportation from Karachi to Kasur.

According to the Pakistan Embassy in Russia, a protocol on amendments to the Agreement on North-South Gas Pipeline Project was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan and Russian Minister for Energy Nikolay Shulginov in Moscow.

The agreement signed after successful negotiations between Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy and Russian Ministry of Energy.

As per the protocol, the project has been renamed as “Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline”. Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (SPV) would be set up within 60 days of the agreement signing. The pipeline project is a flagship strategic venture between Pakistan and Russia that would strengthen bilateral cooperation.