Access to adequate information regarding availability of alternate smoke-free products can empower smokers in making informed health decisions.

While Thomas Jefferson may have used the term Knowledge is Power in reference to education, there are few truer words that have been spoken. In an ever-evolving world laden with misinformation, it is becoming increasingly imperative for people to arm themselves with correct information.

In order to obtain the right information on a subject, individuals need to gather facts from reliable sources and examine all aspects of the data available to them. One will only be able to increase their knowledge when they have all the information, practical and experiential, available to them.

In today’s world, consumers are constantly looking to gather the right data when making decisions. These decisions could be related to something as simple as buying a new phone to more complex choices related to making better decisions regarding their health. Whether one is planning to start a diet or work out or finding the right method to relieve stress, they try and collect all the relevant data available to them so they can be assured they are making the right choice.

Among the large spectrum of consumers in the world who are continuously vying to take the right step, there exist adult smokers as well. As per the WHO, worldwide there are nearly 1 billion adult smokers, even though research shows that almost 6 million annual deaths can be attributed to tobacco smoke. Every adult who chooses to smoke, and those who continue to smoke, are aware of the risks they are exposing their bodies to. This information is constantly communicated to them through public service messages and can be found on every cigarette pack as well. However, while large reductions in the estimated prevalence of daily smoking were observed from 1980 onwards, as per a study carried out by Ng M, Freeman MK, Fleming TD, et al., due to the increase in population, the number of adult smokers rose – and according to the WHO the number of smokers in 2025 will remain in excess of 1 billion.

On a daily basis, one hears stories about smokers in their circles who might be trying to quit the habit or who have plans to eventually give up smoking. Then there are those who also indicate that they really want to stop but don’t know how, or would switch if they had alternatives to choose from. These groups would be interested in knowing that while the world was evolving, the tobacco industry was also heavily investing in research to provide alternatives to smoking to their consumers.

But why isn’t there more active dialogue around these developments? There are now a variety of smoke free alternatives available which produce an aerosol that contains far lower quantities of harmful and potentially harmful elements than found in cigarette smoke. These products do not involve the burning of tobacco, which is one of the main culprits behind the toxicants found in cigarette smoke that are harmful to health, and consequently reduce exposure and risk as compared to smoking. This is not to say that these products are risk-free but they are a reduced risk alternative for adult smokers who are unable to quit.

Adult smokers are inundated with anti-smoking communication, and many times, misinformation. And while the best thing for a smoker is to quit, there is a need for more meaningful conversations at the macro-level regarding alternatives to smoking for adult smokers who are unable to quit smoking – when better alternatives exist, they should not be denied the opportunity to choose and make informed decisions for their health.

The article has been written and contributed by Mobashir Sandila who is a consultant and a lecturer