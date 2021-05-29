Dollar falls to Rs154.43 as rupee gains 41 paisas

Pakistani rupee finally gained 41 paisas (+0.27 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Friday after four consecutive losing sessions. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs154.84 and closed at Rs154.43. Within the open market, the US dollar was traded at Rs155 to Rs156. The local currency shed Rs0.95 against the greenback during this week.

However, the local unit has gained Rs13.63 against the greenback in the current fiscal year 2020-21 while appreciation has been Rs5.41 in 2021.

Currency experts said that the sufficient supply of the foreign currency was available during the day that helped the rupee recover value. They said that the rupee witnessed deterioration during the past days due to demand for foreign currency for import payment. They said that the rupee may gain in coming days owing to inflows of the foreign currency.