Pakistan reports first case of Indian variant of Covid-19

The first case of so-called Indian coronavirus variant has been detected in Sindh, provincial minister for health Dr Azra Pechuho confirmed on Friday.

Dr Pechuho said that the South African variant of coronavirus is also rapidly spreading in Karachi. “So far, seven cases of the South African variant and one case of the Indian Covid-19 variant have been detected in the province,” she said. Serological research was carried out on 57 samples which revealed that out of the total, the South African and British variants comprised 71% and 20% cases in Karachi, respectively, she further said. She said that most of the cases had been reported in children below the age of two years

Meanwhile, the first shipment of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan which has been provided by Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX). A special flight carrying the shipment of 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine landed in Pakistan on Friday, whereas, syringes for the vaccination will also arrive in the country in the next two days.

On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) opened the walk-in Covid vaccination for people aging 30 years and above from Saturday (today). “In the NCOC meeting, it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30 plus from Saturday,” Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in his tweet.

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 58,611 as 2,482 more people tested positive for the deadly virus on Friday. Sixty-seven patients died, 60 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and seven in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the NCOC. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of the total 67 deaths, 33 died under treatment on ventilators.