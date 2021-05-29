Tarin reviews progress on NPPMCL privatisation

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has directed all the relevant stakeholders to meet next week for sharing progress on the respective tasks to take the transaction of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) to its final phase. The finance minister said this while chairing a meeting of the Sub Committee of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation through a video link on Friday.

During the meeting, the progress on the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) was reviewed regarding important decisions taken at the level of CCoE, CCoP and ECC.

The participants briefed the finance minister that the progress on the matters with the IPPs has boosted the investors’ confidence; there is also a significant development on the matters which have to be decided among the different government entities, Ministries and provincial governments.

The finance minister directed the relevant stakeholders to meet during the next week to take the transaction to its final phase. The minister for privatisation, advisor to PM on institutional reforms and austerity, SAPM on power, chairman Federal Board of Revenue and SAPM on finance and revenue participated in the meeting along with the secretaries of power, petroleum and privatisation divisions.