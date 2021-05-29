Kashmir under military siege for two years: Masood

Describing the situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as horrendous, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Kashmir has been under military siege for almost two years where state terrorism is being perpetrated systematically by alien troops to eliminate the defenceless people of the occupied territory.

He made these remarks while addressing a webinar on “The Vaccination of Freedom: Kashmir in the Age of Double Detention” organised by Centre for Security, Strategy and Policy Research (CSSPR), University of Lahore (UOL).

“The situation in IIOJK is horrendous, with one side being laced with weapons and the other with no arms,” the President told the audience of the webinar. The webinar was also addressed by Victoria Schofield, a British author, and biographer, former federal minister Javed Jabar and Awais Raoof, Chairman Board of Governor, University of Lahore and Dr Rabia.

The AJK president said that Indian troops, armed to the teeth, have besieged the Kashmiri people for the last two year, and have let loose an unprecedented reign of terror in the occupied territory. The young men and teenagers that flee their homes to seek refuge in the forests or orchards are their prime target.

“Every day people are being killed and detained with impunity. The younger people are the main target of the occupying forces,” Khan said.

Highlighting the steps India has taken since August 5, 2019, he said India is engaged in colonisation of the territory and brutalisation of its people. He said since the adoption of the New Domicile Rules in April last year, more than 3.2 million Indian citizens have been issued domicile certificates in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state.