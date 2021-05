Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan has recently joined the world of TikTok and has a milestone stone already!

The Meray Pass Tum Hou actor’s TikTok with the name of ‘GeetiiPrincess’ has already gained 50,000 followers.

Even though her TikTok account only has two videos she still has made her way to the hearts of her fans.

Many of her fans were curious over the actor’s choice of username.

Well, she is apparently playin a role in a new show where her name is ‘Geeti.’