Bill Gates rings COAS, lauds Pak Army for supporting polio drive

RAWALPINDI: COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had a telephonic conversation Thursday.

Matters relating to Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive polio eradication and COVID-19 were discussed. The COAS said it was a national cause and national effort. He said it could only be called a success when no child is affected by polio anywhere in Pakistan.

Gates conveyed his special appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers. The COAS appreciated untiring efforts of Bill Gates and his foundation towards the noble cause of polio eradication at the global level and assured him of continuous support.