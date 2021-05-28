Covid kills 67 more people, infects 2,482 in 24 hours

67 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 2,482 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, 51,625 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 4.0 percent. According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,607 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 913,784. On Thursday, the tally of recoveries increased by 2,822 to 834,566, or 91.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 58,611 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,132 of them require critical care.

Statistics 28 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,625

Positive Cases: 2482

Positivity % : 4.80%

Deaths : 67 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 28, 2021

Punjab: Authorities reported 26 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,925. The province now has 337,775 confirmed cases; it reported 702 new infections after conducting 20,903 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.36 percent. There were 1,167 new recoveries recorded, leaving 307,716 fully recovered, and 20,134 active cases of the virus.

Sindh: Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 314,158; it reported 1,099 new infections after administering 14,529 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.56 percent. The province reported 22 deaths, raising toll to 4,988, while its recoveries rose by 708 to 285,403. Overall, the province now has 23,767 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: During the past 24 hours (Thursday), the provincial government recorded 384 new infections after conducting 8,110 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.73 percent. Overall, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 131,411. It recorded 16 new deaths and 305 recoveries, raising toll to 4,025 and recoveries to 121,822. There are currently 5,564 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan: The province raised its confirmed cases to 24,908 with 85 new infections after administering 1,450 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.86 percent. There were no deaths and 24 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 273 fatalities and 23,525 fully recovered. There are now 1,110 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Islamabad: The federal capital raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 148 to 80,927 after conducting 5,273 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.81 percent. There were 2 deaths and 526 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 753 casualties; 73,743 recovered; and 6,431 active cases.

GB: Gilgit Baltistan recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 490 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.45 percent; it now has 5,545 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 2 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,326 fully recovered people. There are currently 112 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

AJK: In Azad Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 52 to 19,060 after administering 870 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.98 percent. There was 1 death and 90 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 536 fatalities and 17,031 fully recovered. It now has 1,493 active cases of COVID-19.