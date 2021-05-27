PIA offers 10pc concession to FCCI members

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will offer a 10 % concession in airfare to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) members and their families who will prefer to travel through the national flag carrier.

In this connection, the FCCI and the PIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a special function held in the boardroom of FCCI.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President FCCI and Mr Muhammad Shahid Hussain, PIA district manager, signed the documents on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the MoU, the FCCI will encourage its members to travel through PIA while the national flag carrier will also set up a dedicated counter for the facilitation of the FCCI members.

The FCCI president called the MoU an important step towards promoting a close and productive liaison between the FCCI and PIA. He said that Faisalabad is an important industrial, agriculture, business, and commercial center of Pakistan which is contributing a major share towards the national economy in addition to playing a key role in textile exports.

He said that most of the FCCI members are frequent air travelers but many of them use other airlines according to their own convenience of time and fare. He demanded the PIA revisit its Faisalabad-related air operation and at least two daily flights be arranged preferably daily or on alternate days for the convenience of local businessmen. He also stressed the need to arrange maximum connecting flights for the Faisalabad-based travelers.

According to the MoU, a coordination committee would also be constituted which will promote the PIA and the FCCI through collaborative efforts. This committee will meet at least once a month to resolve the emerging problems.

During this meeting, other PIA officials in addition to Vice-President Ayub Aslam Manj, Shahid Mumtaz Bajawa, and Haji Gulzar were also present.