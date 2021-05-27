Multiple fronts and the single parent

As I picked up a pen and paper and sat down to write after what feels like Eons, the thoughts immediately came to mind that I want to share some snippets, some random thoughts that have stuck in my mind as a single mother, as a wide-eyed political member and as a struggling opposition member of Parliament. These are things that left a mark on my mind and have formed themselves into little questions which I would like to share with the leaders.

1) How is it possible to compete with a dead person, especially a loved one, in the eyes of family, children and the public who are always comparing you to a now incomparable barometer. For death renders a person perfect, all flaws cast aside, all slurs forgotten. How can a living, breathing person compete?

2) Why has politics stooped to syncopating and posturing? Why is it that every member of PTI only was a budding cricketer? How come no one used to play squash or football, swim or hunt? Why do we ape our leaders, copy their gestures, inflections and tastes? Why is individuality being weeded out, and a man mindset being imposed on us, the unsuspecting masses.

3) Despite being an elected MP, why does my gender open me to a line of questioning about my and other female politicians’ clothing, make-up, cooking skills and the like. Why are none of my male colleagues asked how they fashion their beard or if they cook breakfast for their families? When will female politicians stop being pelted against each other and compared to their male counterparts?

4) Why have we become so bitter, fraught and divided as a nation? Our country was carved out with so much struggle and bloodshed, we are still rendering sacrifices, the institutions and the public way so much division on the basis of a difference of opinion? A different political thought or supporting a different PSL team. Even musical taste can trigger wars.

We need something equivalent to a warm hug and a dadi k haath ka meetha to set our collective mood straight.

5) Why is everyone and their cousin only watching Ertugrul Ghazi, Usman, Suits and Mere Paas Tum Ho?

6) When will we see more bookshops opening in KP, as opposed to garment and mobile stores? Food for the soul is being weeded out of our society, and no alternative has been provided? Is It but natural that Maulana Bijli Ghar (The Local Cleric (late) famous for his bold stance in his speeches) prediction about our youth is proving to be all too true, as evidenced by the rise of the appalling TikTok.

Anyways, those were a few of my favorite peeves; more to follow. It was cathartic to unload thoughts to the readers, hope they give you some food for thought.