Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, May 27, 2021


TDAP to impart training about selling on Amazon: Razak

Ihsan Qadir/Web Desk

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thrusday said that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is rolling out a series of awareness and training sessions for Pakistani sellers about Amazon in collaboration with trade bodies.

Taking to his Twitter, he said this would help businesses to sell their products on a market of 400+ Billion $ successfully.

I am sure that series of awareness and training sessions rolled out by @tdap_official about selling on Amazon will help businesses to sell their brands across the globe and will increase the opportunities for our local entrepreneurs.@aliya_hamza #Amazoninpakistan #ecommerce

He further hoped, “I am sure that series of awareness and training sessions rolled out by TDAP about selling on Amazon will help businesses to sell their brands across the globe and will increase the opportunities for our local entrepreneurs.”

 

 

 

 

Submit a Comment