Prince William, Duchess Kate on zoom with Hollywood stars

American actor Emma Stone and the British actor Emma Thompson had a candid chat with the British Royals.

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate talked to the stars ahead of their screening of Disney’s new film Cruella at a drive in. This was arranged in Scotland for the National Health Service workers.

Movie night 🍿 #Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with NHS staff in recognition of their vital work throughout the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/N0kpyKjJ8q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

The Love Actually actor when seeing the royals said that it was nice to see them and called Prince William a ‘darling.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also thanked them for letting them screen the film two days before the premier.

The Easy A actor was asked about the film sequence of London, where Stone told Kate that they had filmed a scene where she was riding a motorcycle in front of the Buckingham Palace.

William with light tone joked with Emma saying, “We should have had you stopped, Emma. That’s very dangerous.”