Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, May 27, 2021


,

Prince William, Duchess Kate on zoom with Hollywood stars

Web Desk

Prince William, Duchess Kate on zoom with Hollywood stars

American actor Emma Stone and the British actor Emma Thompson had a candid chat with the British Royals.

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate talked to the stars ahead of their screening of Disney’s new film Cruella at a drive in. This was arranged in Scotland for the National Health Service workers.

The Love Actually actor when seeing the royals said that it was nice to see them and called Prince William a ‘darling.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also thanked them for letting them screen the film two days before the premier.

The Easy A actor was asked about the film sequence of London, where Stone told Kate that they had filmed a scene where she was riding a motorcycle in front of the Buckingham Palace.

William with light tone joked with Emma saying, “We should have had you stopped, Emma. That’s very dangerous.”

Submit a Comment