CM ANNOUNCES RS13.80 BILLION DEVELOPMENT PACKAGE FOR LAYYAH

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the district development package worth Rs13.80 billion had been designed for Layyah to ensure composite development including a mother & child hospital at a cost of Rs 5.73 billion. He was addressing the ceremony held in connection with the launch of the universal health coverage programme and other development schemes in Layyah.

He said the PTI government, led by PM Imran Khan, has launched universal health insurance programme

from Layyah on Wednesday as it was commenced from seven districts of DG Khan and Sahiwal division

to provide free treatment facilities to 4.8 million families comprising more than 11.5 million persons, says a handout.

Every family will be entitled to free treatment up to Rs7.25 lac annually. It is an avant-garde initiative with no resemblance to giving free treatment facilities to every citizen. PM Imran Khan has also laid the foundation stone of a mother & child hospital costing Rs5.73 billion in Layyah.

The CM said under Naya Punjab basic health unit solarisation program, 36 BHUs were being converted to solar energy in Layyah. Meanwhile, two development schemes have been inaugurated including Layyah city’s beautification and road infrastructure project costing Rs300 million and construction of 28 kilometre long roads under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Asaan Programme which has been completed with Rs 382 million, he said.

Similarly, the foundation stone of three projects costing 1.5 billion has also been laid. Rs 670 million will be spent on the dualization of Layyah-Chowk Azam road while Rs 590 million have been approved for 10 development schemes in Layyah, he added.

The CM said Rs 400 million were spent on the repair of farm to market roads adding that Layyah will be

brought at par with big cities to remove people’s deprivations.

Currently, 910 development schemes were underway with an amount of Rs21 billion, the CM added and announced to elevate Bahauddin Zakariya University Bahadar Campus to the level of a university. The higher education department has been directed about the University of Layyah Act and Rs300 million will be provided as well. The CM also announced a boys degree college at Amiruddin Wala and six girls colleges estimated at Rs750 million. Similarly, 367 Layyah schools will be upgraded and six development schemes will be completed with Rs770 million, he said.

Five health projects will be completed with Rs390 million and a trauma centre will also be constructed at THQ Chowk Azam. A dental ward will be built at DHQ hospital Layyah and a children’s ward will be established at THQ Kehrore Pakka, he added. The BHUs of Warrah Saharan and Bhagal will be upgraded, he further said.

The CM announced the establishment of five rescue 1122 centres at Chowk Azam, Fatehpur, Kot Sultan, 82 Morr and Dhori Adda with Rs 99million. Meanwhile, Rs200 million will be spent on Layyah city’s beautification schemes and insaf sports fields will be developed in Layyah city, Kehrore Lal Essan, Jumman Shah and Chobara with Rs26 million he added. The Layyah jeep rally will be made a sports calendar event to encourage local tourism and Rs30 million were allocated for the safari, he added.

The CM announced that a 200 kilometres long 12 roads development project will be completed with Rs2.72 billion including a 30-kilometre long Layyah-Kehrore road.

He appealed to the PM to direct NHA for the dualization of the Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road. the 204-kilometre long Layyah-Shorkot-Chichawatni road will be built with ADP’s assistance and work will be started from next financial year with a cost of Rs29 billion, the CM said. The CM expressed the satisfaction that the PTI government has resumed work on the greater Thal canal project lying pending for 13 years and Rs1.5 billion have been transferred to the collector’s account for land acquisition. This will irrigate 17.34 lac acre land in Khushab, Layyah, Bhakkar, Jhang and Muzaffargarh, he said.