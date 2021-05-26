Stage winner Campenaerts pulls out of Giro d’Italia

Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts has pulled out of the Giro d’Italia with a knee problem before Wednesday’s 17th stage, two days after claiming his first win. The Team Qhubeka Assos rider won Sunday’s 15th stage, but a right knee tendon problem was exacerbated by the cold and wet conditions on the following stage to the ski resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Dolomites.

“The pain first surfaced in the cold conditions on Monday and unfortunately hasn’t responded well to treatment,” explained the 29-year-old who did not start the 17th stage following Tuesday’s rest day. Campenaerts’ withdrawal leaves the South African team down to five riders with the race to finish in Milan on Sunday after the withdrawals of Italians Domenico Pozzovivo and Giacomo Nizzolo.