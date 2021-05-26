Daily Times

Wednesday, May 26, 2021


,

NCOC allows citizens aged 19, above to sign up for vaccination

Web Desk

 

In a major development, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to open registration of people in the age group of 19, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said in a tweet.

“In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination,” he said.

