PTA allows 19 companies to manufacture mobiles locally

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has allowed 19 foreign and local companies to manufacture mobiles locally. Announcing the decision from its Twitter handle, the PTA said it has issued Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorizations to 19 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G ) locally.

“Aimed at encouraging manufacturers to set up their plants in Pakistan, the Government has introduced a comprehensive and supportive Mobile Manufacturing Policy, subsequent to which PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations in 2021,” the authority said.