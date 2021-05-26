Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik sign for Caribbean Premier League

LAHORE: Pakistan star players Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik will be playing at the 2021 Caribbean Premier League which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis in August and September this year. The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe. Malik returns to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches. Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format. First started in 2013, the Caribbean Premier League is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs.













