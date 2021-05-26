OPD services, elective surgeries resume in Punjab

The Punjab government has allowed elective surgeries and out-patient department (OPD) services to be resumed at all public hospitals in the province.

The decision to resume elective surgeries and open OPDs of four specialties, including ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Dentistry, from May 25 was taken in light of a significant decline in daily Covid-19 cases.

“The Competent Authority has directed that elective surgeries are to be resumed in all the public sector teaching/ specialized hospitals situated in Punjab except Mayo Hospital, Lahore from May 25,” a notification issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department read.

“The OPD services of four specialties i.e. ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Dentistry would also be resumed in all the public sector teaching/specialized hospitals,” it said.