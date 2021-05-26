Computerization of Police officers to be completed by June 10, directs IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that the process of close monitoring and upgradation of Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) of Punjab Police should be carried out with utmost care and diligence, and directed to complete computerization of service record system by June 10 in any case.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office, during which the IG Punjab was briefed on issues related to Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) on which the IG Punjab gave instructions and said that along with punishment, show cause notices and punishments received by every officer should also be included in the system so that the field posting process can be carried out with full transparency as per merit.

The police chief also directed DIG IT and DIG Headquarters to re-examine the human resource management information system data and ensure the presence of complete service record of all Gazetted Officers from Inspector to Additional IG rank in the system.

He further said that showcause notices, certificates of appreciation, rewards, punishments, ACRs and other departmental details received by each officer during the service should be included in the Human Resource Management Information System and DIG Headquarters should extend support in provision of service record of officers to IT Wing as much as possible.

The IGP said that the update of service record in HRMIS would further facilitate the transfer posting of officers and the deployment of competent and experienced officers with excellent professional record in sensitive and important posts would lead to protection of lives and properties of people and overall performance will be further improved.

He directed the DIG IT to continue close monitoring of software and applications related to the internal workings of the police and also to ensure upgradation in the light of feedback received from the force and the public.

He further said that effective use of information technology is the need of the hour for further improvement in crime fighting and service delivery. Therefore, Punjab Police should continue to take steps in the style of smart and community policing to protect the lives and property of the people.