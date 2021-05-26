Yasmin Rashid urges citizens to keep Lahore clean and green

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid chaired a high level meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat to review arrangements to keep the Punjab clean on directions from Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas, Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company, MD WASA, DG PHA and other officials. The Health Minister reviewed roles and responsibilities and measures to keep Lahore clean. Chairman Lahore Waste Management and MD PHA presented roadmap to keep Lahore clean.

The Health Minister said, “We are trying our best to keep the provincial metropolis clean and green as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The LWMC will soon complete the hiring of 3,000 employees. We want to see Lahore beautiful and green. Waste is being regularly disposed on daily basis from key spots in the city. The LWMC is also working on night operations to keep the city clean. On average, around 6000 ton waste is disposed from the city daily. We have planned to make Lahore beautiful in the next 15 days. All institutions are working to make Lahore clean. I appeal people to place their waste in LMWC containers instead of throwing them on roads. An awareness campaign shall be organized in Lahore. We will call another meeting in 15 days to see progress. The PHA is taking measures to beautify Lahore and they must develop an integrated strategy to make Lahore clean. All institutions must notify Focal Persons for coordination and effective service delivery. The drains of the city have to be specially focused. We are also working on strategy to reduce pollution level in the city besides enhancing aesthetics of main roads.”