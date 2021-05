Pakistani model and actor Noor Hassan received his coronavirus vaccine today and he shared this news with his fans.

The Dil Here Naam actor took to his Instagram where he posted his picture receiving the jab.

He wrote in the caption, “If you love yourself, you gotta protect yourself.” He also added that he was praying for everyone.

Fans and fellow actors dropped appreciating messages on his post.