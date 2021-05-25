Mandviwala’s indictment postponed till June 10

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed the indictment of former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and other accused till June 10, in Kidney Hills corruption reference.

The charges couldn’t be framed against the accused this day due to the incomplete attendance.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference against former deputy chairman senate and other co-accused filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Accused Saleem Mandviwala and Ijaz Haroon appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Qasim Saleem Abbasi produced the medical report of a co-accused Abdul Qadir before the judge and prayed the court to indict the accused through video link.

He said that Mandviwala’s alleged front man Abdul Qadir had gone through a surgery recently and couldn’t be able to appear before court currently as the doctors had advised him to take one month bed rest.

The court asked the lawyer to inform the court after taking information that whether the accused was available today for indictment on video link.

After a recession in hearing, the defence lawyer told the court that his client would appear in person at the next hearing for indictment and prayed for an adjourned hearing for now. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till June 10.