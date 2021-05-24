Efforts afoot to export mangoes

Efforts were being made in Hyderabad, to export different varieties of mangoes including fruit king ‘Sindhri’ to various countries, however exporters remained uncertain, due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

According to a report of a private TV channel, different varieties of mangoes including ‘Sindhri’ have fully ripened. In the current season, the expected mango production was predicted to be up to 170,000 metric tons, including 380,000 metric tons in Sindh. The government had set a mango export target of 150,000 metric tons.

The senior vice president of Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB), Mehmood Nawaz Shah said that the mangoes had been cultivated on 90,000 acres of land in Sindh. The production was estimated to be 380,000 metric tons however, due to Covid restrictions and the export target being uncertain, it was reduced to 150,000 metric tons.

Meanwhile, Mango farmers have raised a concern that last year the fare for exporting mangoes through air increased to Rs.600 per kg which was Rs.180 per kg earlier.

However, in 2020, exports were hit hard by the pandemic. Due to the closure of air operations, it was not possible to export mangoes to European and American countries, therefore, only half of the annual export target was met.