Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari receive Covid-19 vaccine

The well -known controversial Pakistani couple, due to how heir marriage came about after Shahroz divorced his first wife Syra Yousuf, got their COVID-19 vaccine.

Sadaf Kanwal took to Instagram where she shared a picture of herself getting the shot. She captioned it with, ‘Vaccination done. Alhamdulillah,’ while thanking ACP and the president of ACP.

Her husband, Shahroz Sabzwari also shared his picture of getting his vaccine on his Instagram with the same caption.

The couple received their jabs at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.