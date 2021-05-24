Exports increase 16.57% to Rs3.359 trillion in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: The exports from Pakistan in rupee term increased by 16.57 percent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports from the country during July-April (2020-21) were recorded at Rs3,359,862 million as against Rs2,882,285 million during the corresponding period of the last year, showing an increase of 16.57%, according to the latest PBS provisional figures. During the month of April, the exports from Pakistan amounted to Rs339,618 million, as against Rs368,925 million in March, 2021 and Rs157,075 million during April, 2020, showing a decrease of 7.94% over March, 2021 but an increase of 116.21% over April, 2020.

Main commodities of exports during April, 2021 were knitwear (Rs52,842 million), ready-made garments (Rs37,296 million), bed wear (Rs36,665 million), cotton cloth (Rs24,857 million), rice others (Rs18,761 million), cotton yarn (Rs15,726 million), towels (Rs12,950 million), basmati rice (Rs10,255 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & bedwear (Rs9,460 million) and fish and fish preparations (Rs7,329 million).

On the other hand, the imports during July–April (2020-2021) totaled Rs. 7,181,318 million as against Rs.5,960,972 million during the corresponding period of the last year, showing an increase of 20.47%. Imports into Pakistan during April, 2021 amounted to Rs.805,180 million as against Rs.878,602 million in March, 2021 and Rs.526,448 million during April 2020 showing a decrease of 8.36% over March, 2021 but an increase of 52.95% over April 2020. The main commodities of imports during April, 2021 were petroleum products (Rs. 64,005 million), petroleum crude (Rs.58,790 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 45,117 million), palm oil (Rs. 43,055 million), plastic materials (Rs. 40,717 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.27,084 million), iron & steel (Rs. 25,939 million), motors cars (CKD/SKD) (Rs.24,734 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.24,394 million) and medicinal products (Rs.23,873 million).