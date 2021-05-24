Power supply restored in Karachi through joint efforts of KE and NTDC teams

K-Electric KE’s 220 Kilovolt (Kv) Extra High Tension network on Saturday afternoon experienced tripping along with the 220 kilovolt (Kv) NKI-Baldia 1&2 circuit. The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and K-Electric teams immediately responded by coordinating closely for the restoration of the circuits, said a statement on Sunday.

The connection with National Grid and subsequently power supply to all affected grids was restored within the hour. Power supply to strategic installations such as KWSB water pumping stations, Airport, and major hospitals of the city was also restored on priority basis while supply to areas such as North Nazimabad, Lyari, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence, and Clifton was normalized within a few hours. Restoration in remaining affected parts of the city was underway on immediate basis while the K-E team was also on ground.

During the restoration process, initial reports were received of smoke from one of four busbars used for outgoing supply of power from the KE’s Bin Qasim Power Station 1 whereas no fault was discovered on the generation side.

The damaged busbar was isolated and alternate busbars were utilised to bring BQPS 1 back online.

Power from BQPS 2, NKI and IPPS is being supplied to the city whereas a full load of BQPS 1 is expected to be added into the system in the next few hours.

Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar and officials of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) appreciated the joint efforts saying, “Close coordination between the Government and KE teams enabled us to contain the situation in a very short span of time. This also allowed KE to begin swift restoration efforts to the city.” Spokesperson from K-Electric added, “We appreciate the support of the Government and NTDC teams in addressing the challenge faced by Karachi on May 22. Installation of sufficient backup infrastructure and protection systems across our value chain has helped maintain our system integrity and enabled us to continue supplying power through alternate channels.”