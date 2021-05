Ayeza Khan revealed that it was Ali Zafar’ voice that got her to sign to hit show ‘Chupke Chupke’.

Ali Zafar sang the OST for the show which was praised and loved by the fans.

The Pakistani singer posted a video of himself singing the OST with the caption, “they say hearts are broken in love… aapka toota?”

The beautiful actress commented on his post, “your voice was one of the reason I signed this play.”