Coronavirus cases lowest in Punjab as Pakistan hits 900,000 mark

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed 900,000 on Sunday after 3,084 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) says.

Statistics 23 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,061

Positive Cases: 3084

Positivity % : 4.96%

Deaths : 74 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 23, 2021

The rate of coronavirus cases in Punjab, however, came down to the lowest level.

According to the report of the Punjab Health Department, the rate of corona cases in the province was recorded at 3.13%, while the rate of corona cases in Lahore has come down to 2.42%.

Up to 74 more people died from virus-related complications across Pakistan. In all, 20,251 people have died from the virus.

According to the NCOC website, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 306,707 while 4,891 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 333,057 and 9,739 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,413 and the death toll has reached 270.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 129,013 virus patients, with 3,900 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,651 people have been infected with the virus and 526 people have died.