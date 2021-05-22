SC delists Zardari’s plea for transfer of cases due to judge’s unavailability

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has delisted a case, filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for transfer of graft cases against them to Sindh from Islamabad, owing to the non-availability of a judge in the bench. The apex court had fixed the hearing for the case on May 25; however, the case has to be delisted after a judge in the bench, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, is not available on the date. The case has to be heard by a three-member special bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on May 25. Both leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur have reached out to the apex court to get their cases transferred to the province from Islamabad as the latter is facing a single reference against her while the former is facing trial in five NAB references. The Supreme Court has issued notices for the hearing to the NAB and other respondents in the case. On November 3, Asif Ali Zardari approached the top court, requesting the court to transfer the graft cases filed against him by the NAB from Islamabad’s courts to similar courts in Karachi where he lives.













