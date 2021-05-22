Ali Rehman Khan to star alongside Ayeza and Sarah Khan in upcoming drama serial

Pakistan’s entertainment’s blue eyed boy Ali Rehman Khan will next be seen on Hum TV alongside Ayeza Khan, Sarah Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

The drama serial titled Laapata, as confirmed by Ayeza Khan in her recent insta live, and some exciting BTS from the ongoing shoot has been making waves on social media leaving everyone excited with the project. The serial is being directed by Khizer Idrees, the DOP for the super hit film ‘Superstar.’ Other than Laapata, Ali Rehman Khan has recently finished shoot for his film opposite Hania Aamir, directed by Wajahat Rauf. Ali Rehman Khan to play the leading man for Ayeza Khan & Sarah Khan in his next Pakistan’s entertainment’s blue eyed boy Ali Rehman Khan will next be seen on HUM TV alongside Ayeza Khan, Sarah Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

The drama serial titled Laapata, as confirmed by Ayeza Khan in her recent insta live, and some exciting BTS from the ongoing shoot has been making waves on social media leaving everyone excited with the project. The serial is being directed by Khizer Idrees, the DOP for the super hit film Superstar. Other than Laapata, Ali Rehman Khan has recently finished shoot for his film opposite Hania Aamir, directed by Wajahat Rauf.