Zalmi rope-in Inzamam for remaining PSL 6 matches

ISLAMABAD: Former captain and legendary batsman Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed as Pakistan Super League (PSL) Franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s mentor and batting consultant for the remaining matches of PSL 6.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi welcomed Inzamam into the Zalmi family and expressed delight that the legendary batsman Inzamam, who was the hero of the 1992 World Cup semi-final, has become a part of the Zalmi family, said a press release issued here.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Director of Cricketing Affairs, Mohammad Akram, said Inzamam was one of the great batsmen in the history of Pakistan.

“Inzamam’s extensive experience will help Zalmi’s batsmen, especially youngsters, to learn a lot from him,” he said.

Inzamam scored 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs and 8,830 runs in 120 Tests for Pakistan.