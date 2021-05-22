Businesses, markets closed as 2-day lockdown imposed in Lahore

LAHORE: Businesses and markets have been closed in Lahore as two-day lockdown has been imposed in the city keeping in view the current situation of covid-19.

The Punjab government imposed complete lockdown in Lahore and other several cities on Saturday and Sunday (May 22 and 23) . Inter-city and inter-provincial transport have also been suspended. However, essential shops including petrol pumps and dairy shops are allowed to remain open.

Meanwhile. 84 more people died of Covid-19 and 4,007 new cases have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours. According to the latest statistics, 62,238 tests were carried out during this period showing positivity ratio of 6.43 per cent.

On the other hand, the Lahore City District Administration has urged the public at large to wear masks and ensure social distancing protocols to avert the further spread of the infection.