Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, May 22, 2021


UK mayor awards certificate to Armeena Khan for her public service

Web Desk

Actor Armeena Khan’s public service has been acknowledged by the mayor on Burnley in the UK.

Bin Roye actor announced in a tweet that she won a Certificate for Outstanding Public Service by the mayor of Burnley, British-Pakistani Wajid Khan.

“So humbled to receive this,” Armeena said, thanking Lord Khan and the Lady Anam Khan.

 

The tweet carries her two pictures.

 

“So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Town hall today . Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today”, she tweeted.

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

The actor and her husband have been active for the Palestinians cause.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

On Sunday 16 May 2021, she with other activists held a vigil in Manchester to remember the innocent loss of life, especially the alarming number of children killed, as a result of the indiscriminate Israeli attacks that continue to collectively punish unarmed Palestinian civilians.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UsTogetherUK (@ustogether_uk)

Daily Times Digital congratulates Armeena Khan on her recognition of public services. It has yet to be seen when she starts welfare work in Pakistan.

Submit a Comment