UK mayor awards certificate to Armeena Khan for her public service

Actor Armeena Khan’s public service has been acknowledged by the mayor on Burnley in the UK.

Bin Roye actor announced in a tweet that she won a Certificate for Outstanding Public Service by the mayor of Burnley, British-Pakistani Wajid Khan.

“So humbled to receive this,” Armeena said, thanking Lord Khan and the Lady Anam Khan.

The tweet carries her two pictures.

The actor and her husband have been active for the Palestinians cause.

On Sunday 16 May 2021, she with other activists held a vigil in Manchester to remember the innocent loss of life, especially the alarming number of children killed, as a result of the indiscriminate Israeli attacks that continue to collectively punish unarmed Palestinian civilians.

Daily Times Digital congratulates Armeena Khan on her recognition of public services. It has yet to be seen when she starts welfare work in Pakistan.