New York: The International Monetary Fund has proposed a 50 billion dollar plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic, with a target of vaccinating at least 40 per cent of the world’s population by the end of 2021.

Talking to newsmen in Washington, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said that the plan is dwarfed by the economic benefits the International Monetary Fund calculates would be gained by an early end to the pandemic, amounting to 9 trillion dollar from the faster economic recovery.