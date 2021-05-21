Radhika opens up on leaked ‘nude clip’, says her driver and watchman recognised her from it

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about her experience of going nude on-screen in Leena Yadav’s ‘Parched’ and about the stressful ordeal of having her ‘nude clip’ leaked on the internet in an interview with a magazine.

Speaking to Grazia magazine on her nude clip leaking while she was filming for ‘Clean Shaven’, she revealed that she couldn’t step out of her house for 4 days as she feared being recognised by her driver and watchman.

She said, “When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images. The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don’t think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide'”.

Radhika also opened up on going nude on-screen and revealed, “Having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now, I can bare it all anywhere. I’m proud of my body shape and size. Of course, that film went to so many places and that led to more work and appreciation.”

She expressed that she needed a role where she could explore her sexuality and body image such as her role in ‘Parched’. Whereas in, Bollywood, she claimed, stars are constantly told what to do with their bodies.

Apte explained, “I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face.”

On the work front, Radhika will next be seen in ‘Mrs Undercover’ directed by Anushree Mehta, alongside Sumeet Vyas and the sci-fi comedy web series titled ‘OK Computer’ co-starring Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, and Rasika Dugal.