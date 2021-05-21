Rupee gains 10 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs153.35 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.45. According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153.8 and Rs154.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 32 paisas and closed at Rs187.34 against the last day’s trading of Rs187.02, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen gain one paisas to close at Rs1.41, whereas an increase of 92 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs217.47 as compared to its last closing of Rs216.55. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 41.75 and Rs 40.89 respectively.













